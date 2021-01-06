WGHP photo of goats from the farm.

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are trying to figure out who shot and killed 11 goats in the Ramseur area, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a call for help on Parks Crossroads Church Road in the Ramseur area.

At the scene, the property owner, Darrell Stanley, told deputies that he found 11 of his dead of gunshot wounds.

Investigators found five baby goats and six adult goats all dead.

Stanley says their goats had been to local petting zoos in the area and have been part of the family for about 19 years.

Stanley said the goats were killed between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.