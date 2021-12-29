2 confirmed shot at Catawba College in Salisbury, NC; campus under shelter-in-place

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two people were shot in the gym at Catawba College on Wednesday night, and school officials are advising everyone on campus to shelter in place.
Witnesses tell WJZY that a fight started in the gym during a basketball tournament, and that several gunshots rang out. Salisbury Police is expected to provide more information at a news conference soon.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools, who was hosting the tournament, says that the remainder of the tournament is cancelled.
This is an active scene and citizens are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for the continuous updates as soon as they become available.