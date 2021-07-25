Shootings reported about an hour apart at NC strip club and cookout, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after two separate shootings overnight in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 3:38 a.m., officers responded to the Southside Johnny’s Gentlemen’s Club at 6400 West Market Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

Arriving officers found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Around 4:51 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital when they were told someone was shot.

The victim said that he was just shot while at a barbecue cookout in the area of the 1700 block of East Gate City Boulevard.

When police arrived at the hospital, they spoke to a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

