‘Shootings, sex assaults, rape’: Some Charlotte students say they’re scared to go to school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Chaos at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Students at several high schools said they’re scared to step foot in their classrooms this year.

It all surrounds sexual assault allegations and loaded guns being brought on campuses.

A large crowd of students gathered outside Hawthorne Academy for about an hour Wednesday morning, wanting answers as to why victims are the ones being punished for reporting sexual assaults in their schools.

A 15-year-old victim, who is a student at Hawthorne Academy, said she was sexually assaulted in the bathroom at school. She asked to remain anonymous.

“One day, he caught me coming out of the bathroom,” she said. “He pushed me back into the bathroom in the stall and put his hands down my pants and on my breast.”

After a second time, she reported the incident to the school staff.

“The school said they didn’t have enough evidence,” she said. “Even though he admitted it to police.”

She said she’s now the one being punished. The school accused her of lying and suspended her.

“I have to say right now, I’m more hurt and angry than anything,” her mother said. She also wanted to remain anonymous.

“Their lack of communication has been very frustrating.”

The incident occurred at the beginning of the school year in August. The victim and her mother tell FOX 46 the boy accused of committing the sexual assault even admitted it to police.

“Police called me and let me know the student had admitted to sexually assaulting her at a bathroom at the school,” she said.

About two weeks later, school staff called — saying her daughter lied about the situation. They said since she falsified reports, she would be suspended.

“I don’t think they’re taking it seriously,” the victim’s mother said. “CMS isn’t taking it seriously at all.”

Students gathered outside Hawthorne Academy for about an hour Wednesday.

“Some girls were telling their stories and saying it’s not right,” said the victim.

“We just want it to come to light,” said Hawthorne Academy Senior Daniela Robledo. “Our parents send us to school, but it’s not a safe place anymore. There are shootings, sex assaults, rape.”

The victim and her mother say it’s comforting to know protestors at the school have their back– even when they feel like the school system doesn’t.

“It’s heartwarming to know if no one in CMS cares, at least the students are trying to support her,” her mother said.

We’re told the school has reopened the investigation. When FOX 46 called the school for comment, staff told us they aren’t doing interviews or making any statements at this time.

FOX 46 also reached out to several board members, but they didn’t return our e-mails or calls.