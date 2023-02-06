CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall.

Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe Store.

CMPD said an initial investigation revealed a dispute between two parties had occurred and resulted in what CMPD described as one gunshot being fired at an intended target. No gunshot victims were located and there is no mention of an arrest or any suspects.

Medic confirmed two patients were being treated for non-gunshot wound medical reasons pertaining to separate, unrelated incidents.

CMPD said this was an isolated incident and not an active shooter situation. They are currently reviewing surveillance footage.

“You just can’t really prepare yourself for anything in the world anymore,” one shopper told Queen City News. “You go out to shop or get your ring cleaned and you’re running for your life.”

This is the latest in a string of incidents that have occurred at this mall. Two people were injured last December in a shooting following what police described as a verbal dispute.

The mall has closed for the remained of the day on Sunday.