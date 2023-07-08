WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilmington police said gunshots fired at a mall triggered the evacuation and closure of the mall Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 2:15 p.m. at Independence Mall at 3500 Oleander Drive, police said.

“Officers also learned that the shooting had taken place outside of the mall near the entrance to the food court,” a news release from the Wilmington Police Department said.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said. Police were searching for a suspect but said the shooter is not believed to be inside the mall.

The Star-News of Wilmington reported the gunfire “sent people scrambling and first responders rushing.” The mall was evacuated, police said.

As of 3:35 p.m., police were still in the process of securing the mall.

“We are asking for the public to please stay away from the mall today while law enforcement works,” police said.

No other information was available.

In 2017, Catherine Ruth Ballard, 24, was killed near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at the mall on April 1 at about 1:20 p.m.

Two people were charged in connection with her killing, which happened in the parking lot of Independence Mall.