DENVER, N.C. (WJZY) – Shots were fired into a party Monday at a home believed to be used as a short-term rental in Denver, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported.

During the early morning hours of March 13, deputies were dispatched to Niblick Court in the Westport area. That’s where the sheriff’s office said shots had been fired into the home where a party was being held.

When officers arrived on the scene most of those attending the party had left, the sheriff’s office said. Two women who remained on scene reportedly told officers when the shooting started everyone was enjoying the party. When the shooting stopped everyone ran from the house out of the back door and left the property.

Officers reportedly noticed bullet holes to windows on each side of the front door and other areas of the structure. They also discovered additional shots had been fired into the second floor of the home.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the investigation is continuing. A number of shell casings were also discovered in the driveway of the home, the sheriff’s office said.