WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Shots were fired into a Winston-Salem Police Department office on Monday afternoon, and a suspect is in custody, according to the WSPD.

Before 4 p.m., shots were fired into the police office on North Point Boulevard.

Officers tracked the suspect to the area of Hanes Park.

A shot was then fired by at least one officer, and the suspect is in custody.

Hanes Park is currently closed.

This is a developing story.