RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available this week. It’s also that time of year when people start getting their flu shots.

CBS 17 wanted to know — can you get the two shots at the same time or should you space them out?

When it comes to COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines, UNC Health infectious disease specialist Dr. David Wohl says it’s fine to get both shots at the same time.

“No harm in taking both of them together; there’s really nothing that’s going to interfere,” he said.

When signing up on a website for an updated booster at Walgreens, the next screen immediately asks if you want to add a flu shot. CVS also allows you to select up to two types of vaccine.

That can make it more convenient for people who don’t have time for multiple appointments, but, if you’re prone to side effects with either shot, Dr. Wohl says you might be more comfortable spacing them out a bit.

“The day after I get my COVID-19 shots I feel pretty crummy, and I’m a busy person so that kind of gets in the way,” he explained. “I probably won’t take them the same day.”

But he won’t wait long to get his flu shot.

“I wouldn’t even wait two weeks,” he added. “Once you get over the COVID-19 shot, which usually takes a day or so for most people, you’re good to go to get the flu shot.”

The new boosters can be taken as soon as two months after your last COVID-19 shot, but Dr. Wohl says if you’ve been infected with COVID within the last month or so, you may not need to rush.

“For some of those people, I’m saying ‘walk don’t run’ to get the new booster,” Wohl said.

If it’s been several months since you’ve gotten your last shot, he suggests going ahead and getting the updated booster now.

While no one knows exactly how long it will offer protection, Dr. Wohl is optimistic.

“I think the BA.5 component of this could be really, really helpful and maybe protect us longer than previous vaccines could have from a new variant,” he said.

“I am really psyched to get mine right away and my thought is it would protect me through the holidays,” Wohl added.

The updated Pfizer booster is available to people 12 and older while the updated Moderna booster is available to people 18 and older.

Because these are new shots, not every pharmacy has appointments right away, so you do need to call ahead or schedule online. CBS 17 we found several appointments around the Triangle as early as Tuesday morning.