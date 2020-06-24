Shrimp boat fire at NC coast proves challenging to extinguish

Breaking News
North Carolina news

Seven fire departments responded to a shrimp boat fire in Shallotte Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Toni Freyer)

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – Seven fire departments responded to a shrimp boat fire in Shallotte Tuesday afternoon.

The boat was seen burning close to Holden Seafood on Bill Holden Road early in the afternoon.

Personnel at Ocean Isle Beach fire department confirmed units were still trying to contain the fire at 5:30 p.m.

No further information is currently available.

