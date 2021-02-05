Shutdown is ‘completely unfair’: Committee approves bill to help struggling NC bars

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Rob Waldron is the co-owner of Club 519. He says he needs his business to open again in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are so many places that function as bars, that are open right now,” Waldron said. “There is little to no enforcement in a lot of areas, and business is going just like it ever has, in a lot of places. And then, there are others, just like myself, that are not allowed to open at all.”

His bar has been closed since March.

“What’s happening right now is just completely unfair,” Waldron said.

And he’s not alone in that sentiment. The ABC Committee in North Carolina’s House of Representatives approved legislation to provide some relief to private bars. They were required to renew their alcohol licenses last month, but many couldn’t afford the fees. That’s because most of them are closed due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s shutdown orders.

“[T]he governor just turns a blind eye to it and pretends like what he’s doing is helpful, and it’s not,” Waldron said.

Now, the legislation says bars could have until 90 days after the governor’s orders are lifted to pay those fees. Waldron said he’s doesn’t want to impact anyone else’s business, he just wants his club to open to help his family get by.

“We just want a fair playing field, pretty much,” Waldron said. “The crux of the matter is, restaurant bars are open. Bars with outdoor seating are allowed to open, yet with no enforcement. They’re having customers inside, just like normal.”

Waldron filed a lawsuit in Wake County against Cooper on Dec. 21, 2020.

“There is a hearing for an injunction. we are seeking an injunction, and that will be February the 18th,” Waldron said.

The injunction is to keep bars like Club 519 open. The lawsuit says Waldron and his partner have a right to try to earn a living, and Cooper’s orders are keeping them from pursuing that right.

“Every single kind of business has come back to at least some level of operation. Except private bars … most of the world has gotten back to some sense of normalcy, and we’ve just been left behind, and that’s just the main gist of our court case,” he said.

