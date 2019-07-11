Siblings murdered weeks apart in NC city, organization says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A brother and sister were killed just weeks apart in Charlotte, according to the group Mothers of Murdered Offspring.

Khira Bernetta Denise Ruth McKinley, 23, was found shot dead in her car in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood July 4. Officials say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon on Oakwinds Court near Fox Pointe Drive, where they found McKinley.

Just two weeks earlier, on June 19, 22-year-old Kenneth Armstrong was shot near a community pool in Matthews. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Mothers of Murdered Offspring, a victims’ rights organization in Charlotte, say the two were brother and sister. The group organized a candlelight vigil for McKinley Wednesday night.

“Khira is the second homicide victim in this family in two weeks,” Judey Williams with MOMO said.

Dozens of people attended the vigil Wednesday. Rebecca White spoke for the grieving family. She said McKinley and Armstrong were her niece and nephew.

“It’s unnatural for a parent to bury a child. I have two kids. I can’t imagine, so we need help. We need prayers. We need support from the community, anything,” explained White.

She said her niece leaves behind a 2-year-old son and the family is pleading for members of the public to come forward with information.

“For Khira, we’re really just looking for her killer. If anyone has any information they can give the police, we’d be more than happy,” said White.

Tadaran Jaquan McDonald, 21, was charged with murder in Armstrong’s killing.

Officers initially showed up on Clifton Meadow Drive after getting calls for an assault with a deadly weapon at the Callaway Plantation neighborhood public pool near Matthews. A short time later, 911 received a call from Novant Health Matthews Medical Center saying a man arrived at their hospital. Armstrong was later pronounced dead.

A lifeguard at the pool said she heard three gunshots and saw a man fall to the ground. She reported that several people were going in and out of a black car and a gray SUV before the shooting happened. By the time the lifeguard called 911, she said both cars had left, along with the people involved.

Police are still looking for the person responsible in McKinley’s killing.

