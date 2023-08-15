RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A House panel approved a bill Tuesday that would make a variety of changes to North Carolina’s election laws, including making Election Day the deadline for mail-in ballots.

The bill advanced Tuesday nearly two months after the Senate passed it and following meetings between House and Senate Republicans that led to further changes.

The GOP has pushed for the reforms, arguing they’re needed to improve voter confidence. But, Democrats say they’ll create new obstacles for voters.

In addition to the mail-in ballot deadline and other changes, the bill also:

outlines rights of poll observers

blocks private funding of elections

launches a 10-county pilot program to use signature verification software for mail-in ballots

Under current law, mail-in ballots are counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day and arrive at the county election office within three days of the election. This bill would eliminate that grace period.

Republicans have sought to make that change after the 2020 election when state election officials settled a lawsuit that extended the grace period to nine days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has vetoed previous efforts to move up the mail-in ballot deadline. But, with a supermajority in the legislature, Republicans are poised to be able to enact the rule changes over Cooper’s objections.

“It’s returning North Carolina to a sensible rule where mail ballots have to follow the same rules as all the other ballots,” said Andy Jackson, who studies elections at the conservative John Locke Foundation.

Democratic Sen. Natasha Marcus earlier this year blasted Senate Bill 747 as the “jumbo jet of voter suppression.”

She and other Democrats raised concerns about the change in the mail-in deadline leading to ballots not counting that otherwise would under current law. Republicans counter that people will change their behavior and that the move will help bolster confidence in elections by helping to know the results of races sooner.

“We know that Republicans are trying to make it harder for people to vote,” said Anderson Clayton, chair of the state Democratic Party. “And, Democrats are going to work extremely hard to make sure that everyone has what they need in the form of an ID to vote this year.”

Republicans acknowledged earlier this year they met with Cleta Mitchell, an attorney who worked for former President Donald Trump and was part of the phone call where Trump asked election officials in Georgia to find votes. Mitchell was not charged this week.

Republican lawmakers said Mitchell was among several people with whom they discussed the issue, and that she did not write the bill.

A separate bill the Senate passed this year would make state and county election boards evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. Currently, those boards are majority Democratic, as the governor is a Democrat.

Courts have rejected previous efforts to make that change. However, with Republicans holding a majority on the state Supreme Court, legislative leaders are optimistic that won’t be the case this time.

The bill also would transfer the power to appoint people to those boards from the governor to the legislature.

The House committee did not take up that bill Tuesday. Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said discussions are still underway with House lawmakers about the specifics of that legislation.

“I don’t know that there’s a resolution on what the House would like to do with the bill we sent over,” said Sen. Berger.

Jackson, of the Locke Foundation, raised concerns about the legislature taking appointment power and whether that move would be constitutional.

Rep. Allison Dahle (D-Wake) raised concerns about the cost of implementing various aspects of the bill when the state has not adopted a new budget.

“I don’t know how we can pass this bill without looking at the moneys or the funds to see if they’re there,” she said. “I’m really concerned that we’re putting the cart before the horse.”