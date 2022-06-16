GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 20-year-old woman who the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said is believed to be suffering from dementia or another form of cognitive impairment.

Tatyana Alexis Marley, 20, was last seen in the 200 block of E. Washington Street in Greensboro wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, pink socks and black crocs. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons also said she would most likely be carrying a Pink Juicy Couture Backpack.

She is also 5-foot, 10-inches and 275 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call M. E. Hoag at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2496.