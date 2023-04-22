KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJZY) — Every morning Brandy Arnoldt runs about six miles at the Kings Mountain Gateway Trail. For the first time in eight years, she noticed something weird on her route.

“It was a milky dishwater,” she explained Friday. “It seemed soapy and it was just flowing.”

Arnoldt says she started documenting everything she saw. She says the problems began after chemical company Albemarle’s lithium site got the green light from the city to start drilling on the property, just north of Interstate 85.

“Now they’re taking pipes from where they’re drilling and running the water that they’re using with the drill and they’re running him into the storm drains and into the quarry and into the pond,” she described. “I started taking pictures of the pond itself to where you could see the gray water seeping into the pond. So I know that if it’s clogging up, the drain up here is also putting all of that into the pond. And now anything that was living is dead.”

The silver sludge found alongside the Kings Mountain Gateway Trails. (Brandy Arnoldt) (Brandy Arnoldt) (Brandy Arnoldt)

And she was stunned Friday morning during her run. She noticed black, bubbling spots appear in the pond. She says that normally there are toads making noise in the pond, but for the last couple of days, it’s been silent.

“I went and got some rocks and all of these rocks into the pond and see what happens,” she explained. “I threw a rock in — black came up… threw another rock in black came up. I went and got some bigger rocks, threw them in — a bigger black pool. So something is in it.”

Arnoldt says she took to Twitter to get a response about the issue:

“Hey Albemarle, is this you? Is this what happens when you take drill samples & run the water into the stormwater? Into our creeks, ponds, lakes & ground water?”

Hey Albemarle, is this you? Is this what happens when you take drill samples & run the water into the storm water? Into our creeks, ponds, lakes & ground water? pic.twitter.com/GailIt45Yl — Brandy!! (@aka_brandyrenee) April 21, 2023

Albemarle Lithium responded regarding the unknown substance:

“Albemarle remains committed to being good stewards of the planet in partnership with the local communities where we operate. We can confirm the substance seen on the Gateway Trail is non-hazardous. It is comprised of rock dust and water that is contained within a system of pipes. This particular pipe was decoupled, but this substance poses no risk to the surrounding environment or community. We are actively in communication with our partners at the gateway trail and are promptly addressing the repair of the pipe and cleaning of the non-hazardous rock dust and water.” – Albemarle Corporation

Arnoldt is hesitant to believe them.

“That’s our water,” she said. “This is in our streams. This is in our groundwater. Where is that going to go? What are we being exposed to?”