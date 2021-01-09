NC single-day record of 11,581 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, a single-day record of 11,581 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, as the Christmas surge continues.

Saturday is the second time in three days that a single-day record was set and the third straight day more than 10,000 new cases were reported.

The state’s seven-day average is up to nearly 8,000 new cases per day.

The percent positive remains high, though lower than it has been, with 14.8 percent of tests coming back positive based on results from Thursday.

Officials revised the number for Monday, bumping the single-day record from that day even higher to 17.3 percent.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly to 3,871, a drop of 67 from Friday’s total, which was revised downward to 3,938. Saturday is the second straight day of decline in the number of people currently hospitalized and the first time it’s fallen on back to back days since Dec. 19.

There were 97 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 7,425.

A total of 349 deaths were reported over the past three days, the highest three-day total so far.