6 children, including unrestrained infants, among 9 injured in NC crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A driver is facing charges in a single-vehicle crash that injured six children and three adults on Interstate 485 in west Charlotte Thursday night.

The wreck happened around 11:20 p.m. on I-485 inner near West Boulevard when the driver of an SUV fell asleep and drifted off the right shoulder, troopers say. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned several times.

Troopers say an 8-month-old involved in the crash was being held by the front seat passenger. A 4-month-old involved was in an unrestrained car seat. Three of the children involved have life-threatening injuries. The other six involved suffered minor to moderate injuries, Medic says. All nine involved were taken to Atrium main.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by troopers as Shantavia Smith Barber, is charged with six counts of failing to restrain a child, failing to wear a seatbelt, careless and reckless driving and driving while license revoked.

Troopers say the children involved ranged from 4 months old to 10 years old. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

