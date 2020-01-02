Skeletal remains found in NC confirmed to be woman missing since 2012

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Concord say dental records have confirmed that recently-discovered skeletal remains are a woman who was missing for more than seven years.

Crystal Dawn Morrison was reported missing in August 2012. The then 31-year-old was last seen walking away from her workplace, Connextions Recruiting, on International Drive in Concord.

Police say she told her supervisors she was leaving because she felt sick. Someone was supposed to come pick her up, but according to police, that never happened.

On Thursday, the Concord Police Department confirmed that human remains that were found on Dec. 9 in a wooded area near the intersection of Davidson Highway (N.C. Hwy 73) and Winecoff School Road were in fact Morrison.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but police say the investigation and examination are ongoing.

“Since being reported missing, the Concord Police Department has worked closely with the family of Ms. Morrison and has continued to follow up on numerous investigative leads in hopes that she would be safely located,” police said. “The Concord Police Department expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Crystal Morrison.”

At the time of her disappearance, Morrison’s father hired Kevin Ryan as a private investigator.

“It hurt me that I couldn’t give him those answers as quick as he wanted them,” Ryan told WBTV.

He says this break in the case is surprising.

“That area where she was found was searched twice, so it’s very frustrating,” he said.

Ryan also says foul play may not have been the cause of death.

“Based on where her body was found, the fact that she was on foot, I do not believe this is going to be a homicide,” he said. “I think that is going to be some kind of a medical issue.”

Anyone with further information about Morrison’s disappearance or death is urged to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

