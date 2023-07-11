LAWNDALE, N.C. (WJZY) — A manhunt is underway for a suspect who is accused of “viciously and unprovokingly” attacking a deputy Monday morning with a rebar pipe.

The deputy, identified as Administrative Capt. Jody Seagle, who has been with the department for more than 18 years and previously served with Shelby Police. He was ambushed near Curt Ledford Road around 8 a.m. Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Captain Jody Seagle (Credit: Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Alan Norman said Seagle was on his way to work when he noticed a suspicious vehicle down a dead-end road. Seagle reported being attacked just as he got out of his vehicle.

Norman said Seagle fired at the suspect’s vehicle for his own safety, fearing he may be run over during the incident. It is unclear if the suspect was injured.

The sheriff’s office has enlisted the assistance of a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division forensic artist in reference to the assault. Their artist has developed a rendering of the suspect; it is not a photograph, however, it should closely resemble the suspect.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall white man in his 30s, with full-sleeve tattoos on both arms and a left-side neck tattoo. He was last seen wearing boots, black shorts, and a white shirt, and was driving a tan-colored Buick sedan which may now have bullet holes in it from Monday’s incident.

A sketch of the suspect by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Seagle was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was said to be “alert and talking.”

Deputies are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4888.