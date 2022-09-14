RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A partnership that began in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing clinical trials to North Carolina communities that wouldn’t normally have access to them. Area skilled nursing facilities are working with a research company to study treatments and prevention methods for diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Mobile research units will soon be rolling into skilled nursing facilities around central North Carolina. They’ll be used for clinical trials, such as preventative Alzheimer’s studies.

“They basically can function as a full research site,” Dr. Tyler Miller, the Medical and Scientific Adviser for Care Access research company, said.

He also said clinical trials can provide cutting-edge experimental treatments, but normally, are only for people who can get to a research site.

“Clinical trials should not just be for people who are young and close to teaching hospitals; they should be for anyone who wants to participate, and our goal is to open up more access,” Lynn Hood said, the CEO and president of Principle Long Term Care, that has several skilled nursing facilities throughout the state.

Earlier in the pandemic, some of principle’s skilled nursing facilities participated in a monoclonal antibody trial.

“COVID hit, and nursing home residents were the highest-risk people for the disease,” Miller said.

He believes those clinical trials saved lives and prompted those involved to ask if more could be done.

“Can we take this model that we created because of the pandemic and bring that to other diseases, to things that are impacting people’s lives every day like Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular disease and diabetes?”

That’s the goal of this partnership between Principle LTC and Care Access. A new research facility is opening in Raleigh, and Mobile Research Units will visit long-term care facilities in rural or underserved areas.

While the mobile units will visit skilled nursing facilities, the studies aren’t just for patients there. Their families, staff members and people in the community can participate, too. All participation is completely voluntary and people have to qualify and consent.

“Nursing facilities are often seen as a place someone goes at the end of a disease,” Hood said. “We’re trying to say, ‘No, we are healthcare resource. We are available for more than providing nursing home care’. We are a resource to the community to bring them services they might not otherwise have access to.”

The Grand Opening reception of the Care Access facility will take place on Thursday from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at 3921 Sunset Ridge Road, Suite 103, Raleigh, N.C., 27607.

Mobile Research Units will be at the following locations in Oct.:

-Oct. 17, 2022: Premier Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Onslow County)

225 White Street / Jacksonville, N.C.:

-Oct. 18, 2022: Willow Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

2401 Wayne Memorial Drive / Goldsboro, N.C.

-Oct. 19, 2022: Wilson Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

403 Crestview Ave / Wilson, N.C.

-Oct. 20, 2022: Springbrook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Johnston County)

195 Springbrook Ave / Clayton, N.C.

-Oct. 21, 2022: Franklin Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Franklin County)

1704 NC 39 Hwy N / Louisburg, N.C.

If you are interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s prevention research, which is the current study being conducted, click here: testforalz.com/K-NC or email alzheimersinfo@principleltc.com.