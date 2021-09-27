SKS rifle was used in NC shooting that killed girl, injured grandmother, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A North Carolina police department says an assault rifle was used in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in 2016.

The Salisbury Post reports a Chinese-made Norinco SKS 7.62×39 semi-automatic rifle was used when A’yanna Allen was shot as she slept in a bedroom she shared with her grandmother on Dec. 4, 2016.

According to police, the rifle was seized in June 2019 after sheriff’s deputies served a narcotics search warrant at an address in Gold Hill.

Police say it remained in an evidence room for some time before investigators confirmed that it was used in A’yanna’s death.

The medical examiner’s report said that there were 20 gunshot injuries to A’yanna. Gunshot wounds were found in her head, torso and extremities, the autopsy report found.

A’yanna’s grandmother, Shirley Robinson, 56 at the time, was found with a gunshot wound to her leg after the incident. Robinson was taken to the hospital and later recovered.

The pair were sleeping in a bed together when the gunfire tore through the home just before 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Harrel Street.

— WBTV contributed to this report