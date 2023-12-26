FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The after Christmas travel rush was underway on Tuesday. Millions of people hitting the roads heading home after the holiday weekend. Some drivers faced congestion on portions of I-95.

“As you get older, you just take it in stride,” David Orr, a driver heading to Pennsylvania said.

Drivers said they witnessed the most slowdowns on I-95 in the southbound lanes in road construction zones.

“A lot of people travel during the holidays. So, a lot of traffic,” Shaquille Harrington, a trucker said.

AAA said this is one of the most congested days on the road this holiday season, with Thursday expected to be the worst. Truckers like Harrington said they must keep their heads on a swivel.

“So basically, I have to drive a little bit slower and keep my distance between cars and other truckers,” Harrington said.

Travelers on I-95 said despite the traffic rush and construction zones, 95 travel isn’t so bad. North Carolina Department of Transportation said once the eight-lane expansion is completed on I-95, it will alleviate many traffic woes.

NCDOT suspended all road construction projects across the state until after the new year to keep holiday traffic flowing.