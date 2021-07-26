Small plane flips after landing at Ocracoke Island

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Officials say no one was seriously injured when a small airplane flipped over onto its roof shortly after landing at the Ocracoke Island Airport on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

A news release from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The single-engine airplane came to rest upside down in grass near the end of the runway, and emergency officials responded.

Neither the pilot nor passenger required transport to a hospital.

The Hyde County Sheriff’s Office and Hyde County Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and no further details were immediately available.

