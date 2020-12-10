CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Smashing, shattering and breaking everything in sight is the key to relieving stress in a positive way.
The House of Purge is a rage room that provides you with a space to vent without causing harm to yourself or others.
You have the option to pick between a variety of objects to destroy such cups, plates, bottles, and even a car.
You’ll select your weapon of choice such as a bat, a sledgehammer or even a wooden leg before you get suited up in your safety gear, and then, let the destruction begin!
The owner of the shop does a deep clean three times a week to ensure your safety during the pandemic.
You can purchase your tickets here.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- US House extends federal funding by one week, buying time for more COVID relief talks
- Starbucks to add oat milk to all stores by Spring 2021
- Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
- Smash it up: NC shop will let you blow off some steam in a ‘rage room’
- Inside the Battleground: The frontline of the coronavirus pandemic in the US
Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now