Smash it up: NC shop will let you blow off some steam in a ‘rage room’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Smashing, shattering and breaking everything in sight is the key to relieving stress in a positive way.

The House of Purge is a rage room that provides you with a space to vent without causing harm to yourself or others.

You have the option to pick between a variety of objects to destroy such cups, plates, bottles, and even a car.

You’ll select your weapon of choice such as a bat, a sledgehammer or even a wooden leg before you get suited up in your safety gear, and then, let the destruction begin!

The owner of the shop does a deep clean three times a week to ensure your safety during the pandemic.

You can purchase your tickets here.