PONZER, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Forest Service officials said smoke from the Ferebee Road fire in the eastern part of the state will continue to impact the area over the July 4th weekend.

Officials said in the latest media release on Friday the fire was only 44 percent contained and was held to 1,938 areas impacted. However, those were the same numbers as Thursday’s report.

“Impacts from the combination of smoke and fog created periodic visibility issues Thursday evening and during the Friday morning commute,” officials said in the latest release. “Steady winds moving southwest continue to push smoke into the northeastern parts of North Carolina and parts of southeastern Virginia. Drivers are being reminded to slow down, exercise caution and allow extra travel time for alternate routes heading into the holiday weekend.”

YouTube video of Ferebee Road fire from NC Forest Service

Water pumped in from New Lake and Phelps Lake has helped keep the south end of the fire area well saturated. Overall, officials said 244 million gallons of water from the two lakes have been pumped into the area to battle the fire, 225 million just from nearby New Lake.

There are currently 91 service members from the North Carolina Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service battling the fire.

Furthermore, there have been no injuries during the work to contain the fire.

A flight restriction continues to be in place for all aircraft within a five-mile radius of the fire.

More information on the fire and the battle to contain it can be found here.