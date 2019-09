Mary Ward sent this picture of a snake sunning while hanging on the screen door of her Wilmington home. (Source: Mary Ward)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A snake took advantage of the sunny weather this week to catch some rays!

Mary Ward sent WECT this picture of a snake sunning while hanging on the screen door of her Wilmington home.

“Hot enough for you today?” she wrote to WECT. “Check out the snake hanging off my back door handle, sunning itself. I’m not screaming, you’re screaming.”

