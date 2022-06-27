RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While making summer memories, you can also snap your shot at the North Carolina Ferry System’s summer photo contest.

There are five different categories that you can submit your summer shots to: Ferry Memories, Families on the Ferry, Scenic Splendor, Enjoying the Ride and Four-legged Friends.

This photo contest is just in time, too. The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry System is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Officials shared photo submissions will be “judged by representatives from the Ferry Division and the NCDOT Communications Office.”

The contest goes through Thursday, September 22, officials said.

For more information, and to submit your photo, click here.