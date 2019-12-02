Snow expected in NC mountains; travel problems possible Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – While most of us are drying out and enjoying mild temperatures Sunday, cooler air is on the way for tonight and Monday.

There is also an upper-level disturbance moving this way. It will bring precipitation to the mountains. That will mean snow showers for a lot of spots in the higher elevations.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Avery County and the southern North Carolina mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Avery, Ashe, Watauga and the Burke and Caldwell mountains.

Those all go into effect from 7 p.m. Sunday evening through noon on Tuesday. Winds will be 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40-50 mph.

Snow accumulations won’t be huge – but enough to potentially disrupt the Monday morning commute. Snow showers are possible from this evening into the day on Monday. Totals will be a half to 2 inches for most.

Higher elevations could pick up a bit more. It will be a chilly day too — highs will only reach the mid-30s. When you factor in the wind, it will feel like the 20s much of the day.

