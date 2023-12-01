RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of snow geese, named for their white plumage, have landed in North Carolina.

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, these geese made an appearance in Rondanthe, landing in the South Pond of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge on Monday.

The snow goose is mostly covered in white feathers, but has black wing tips. The below photo was captured at the refuge showing the migrating snow geese.

Snow geese make an appearance on the North Carolina coast on Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo by Karen Lebling via the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)

Snow geese, while occasionally seen along the coast in the winter weather months, are typically native to Greenland, Canada, Alaska and the northeastern tip of Siberia, the Service said. They enjoy habitats that allow them to feed in water-logged areas or shallow waters where they snack on underground plants.

While seemingly rare to most people, there’s another type of goose that’s far more rare to spot along the Atlantic Coast—the blue Ross’ goose. This type of goose, the Service said, is a close relative of the snow goose.

It’s color mutation is controlled by a single gene and the rare bird is also what inspired a famous cartoonist, J.N. “Ding” Darling, to create the symbol of the the National Wildlife Refuge System. His drawing, seen below, can be found on boundary signs of refuges across the country.

The iconic blue goose symbol of the National Wildlife Refuge System by J.N. “Ding” Darling. (Courtesy NWRS)

Blue Ross’ geese seen on the North Carolina coast on Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo by Karen Lebling via the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)

Populations of the blue geese are found mostly in central North America and very rarely come to the east coast.