RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rainfall totals from the National Weather Service show eight inches of rain fell in some areas of the North Carolina mountains from Hurricane Nicole remnants.

More than a dozen roads were flooded with rapids flowing over several. But by Saturday, the NCDOT reported many of the roads have reopened.

Just as heavy rains are departing, the North Carolina mountains will be getting snow, the weather service said.

Yancey County had the most rain from Nicole remnants with 8.39 inches falling four miles from Mount Mitchell State Park.

Grandfather Mountain was one of the few areas that received seven inches of rain from Nicole. Jonas Ridge in Burke County received just over six inches of rain and Old Fort in McDowell County had 5.82 inches.

Most of the rain fell along a vertical corridor stretching from the South Carolina line to Virginia through the counties of Pole, Rutherford, McDowell, Burke, Caldwell, Watauga and Wilkes.

But just as the NC mountains recover from the flooding, winter weather is set to arrive.

There could be snow in the high elevations of the NC mountains overnight into Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.

But a more widespread snow event is possible starting the next day.

The National Weather Service said snow should begin falling Monday night throughout the mountains.

A hazardous weather outlook for the mountains said there should be “light wintry accumulations.”

Some freezing rain might be possible on Tuesday, the weather service said.