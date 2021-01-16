Snow likely in NC mountains this weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina mountains will likely see at least a couple of inches of snow this weekend.

Fog should burn off by midday with mostly cloudy skies remaining this afternoon. A passing, spotty shower is possible across the Piedmont Saturday, but most stay dry. Highs stay chilly in the upper 40’s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties until 7 a.m. Sunday. A deep upper-level low and upslope winds will keep snow showers in the forecast on Saturday. Snow totals up to 3 inches are possible, especially in the highest elevations.

Snow flurries could linger Sunday and Monday but intensities will come down.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower. High: 48. Winter Weather Advisory for North Carolina mountains with 3 inches of snow possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Mountain flurries. Mostly sunny. High: 50.