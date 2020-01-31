Snowflakes spotted in North Carolina Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’ve seen snow reports across parts of South Carolina and in Charlotte, North Carolina.

If you’ve been hoping to see some snow, your wish may come true today!

A low-pressure system is spreading precipitation across the region, and while most of it will be rain, snow is possible as the precipitation moves through.

Temperatures are well above freezing, so the snowflakes will melt as soon as they fall, and all of the rain-snow mix will turn to rain incredibly quickly.

Still, if you love snow, enjoy the flakes! If you hate snow, it won’t be sticking around, so don’t worry about buying all of the bread and milk this go-round.