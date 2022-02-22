STATESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies used cellphone records and social media info to help arrest a North Carolina drug dealer in an overdose death from last month, officials said Tuesday.

The case began on Jan. 13 when a man was found dead in a bathroom at a home on Miller Farm Road west of Statesville, according to a news release from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

“Drug paraphernalia was present in the home leading deputies to believe the death was related possibly related to narcotics use,” the news release said.

Deputies said the man who died had overdosed days earlier on fentanyl and received treatment.

Detectives were able to search the cellphone records and social media accounts that belonged to the victim.

Meanwhile, the man’s cause of death was determined to be a fentanyl overdose, the news release said.

Detectives said they later learned a man named Kenneth Ty Parent, 25, sold the drugs to the victim.

“Undercover investigators were able to make multiple undercover purchases of illegal drugs directly from Kenneth Ty Parent,”

Parent, of Statesville, was arrested Friday and charged with felony death by distribution, three counts of felony trafficking of an opiate, six counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, six counts of felony sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance.

He is being held on a $650,000 secured bond in the Iredell County Detention Center.