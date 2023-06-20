GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for his extreme collaborations and challenges, but this one took a bad turn.

TMZ is reporting that earlier this week, he hosted an Olympic-style challenge with people from countries all over the world. The competition included a running event with hurdles and obstacles. At some point during the competition, it became too intense and could be considered dangerous. Some participants were hurt due to this.

A rep for MrBeast told TMZ he was working on an upcoming video with athletic challenges and there were three minor medical issues out of almost 200 participants. Medical personnel attended to the people immediately and released them shortly after.

Since the injuries were not considered life-threatening and because they reportedly happened earlier this week, there was no record of them being admitted or receiving treatment at ECU Health Medical Center.

TMZ and other media outlets like the UK Daily Mail — which also cited TMZ as a source — report MrBeast has resumed filming.

