Some early voting sites closing in 9th Congressional District ahead of Dorian impact

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Early voting sites in Robeson County will be closed Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

Robeson County, located in the 9th District is gearing up for a hotly contested race for a congressional seat between Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop

RELATED: Democrat Dan McCready gearing up for race against Republican Dan Bishop for 9th district seat

Early voting satellite sites will close at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday while early voting is open at the county board of elections office until 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now