Some early voting sites closing in 9th Congressional District ahead of Dorian impact

North Carolina news

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Early voting sites in Robeson County will be closed Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

Robeson County, located in the 9th District is gearing up for a hotly contested race for a congressional seat between Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop

Early voting satellite sites will close at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday while early voting is open at the county board of elections office until 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

