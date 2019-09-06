Some feared trapped at Ocracoke Island; NC power outages hit 215,000

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Ocracoke Island resident Leslie Lanier says some residents on the thin strip of land on North Carolina’s coast have had to climb into their attics because of high water from Hurricane Dorian.

Lanier said via text message Friday morning that some first floors have been flooded.

Ocracoke Island flooding image from Jason Wells.

But she added that the water level has started to drop. Lanier owns a bookstore on the Outer Banks island.

She said she’s OK but “nervous and worried.”

Jason Wells, also an Ocracoke Island resident, shared photos showing cars flooded.

“This is my yard – I’m on one of the highest spots on the island. It’s low tide,” he wrote.

Dorian made landfall around 8:40 Friday morning at Cape Hatteras on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Governor Roy Cooper said in a news conference at 10 a.m. that there was concern about some people trapped on some islands at the Outer Banks. He said that there about 215,000 customers without power across North Carolina.

Cooper said that 70 roads were closed because of high water or downed trees. U.S. 264 is closed near Greenville, U.S. 117 near Castle Hayne is also closed along with 60 secondary roads, Cooper said.

At the start of the week, the storm slammed the Bahamas, killing at least 30 people and obliterating countless homes. From there, it swept past Florida and Georgia before sideswiping the Carolinas on Thursday with tornadoes that peeled away roofs and flipped recreational vehicles.

