Some NC long-term care facility residents still awaiting COVID-19 vaccine shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Help is on the way to North Carolina to the tune of more than $100 million.

The funds are thanks to a new grant focused on helping the state cover costs for COVID-19 vaccine distribution including PPE, storage equipment, extra staffing, emergency care and more.

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said in part “The COVID-19 vaccine must be distributed in a timely and effective manner, and I’m confident that this grant will help make it possible.”

However, there’s still a long road ahead to get everyone vaccinated.

Just over half of the first doses the federal government sent to North Carolina have been administered to staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

Only 10 percent of 131,000 second doses received so far have been given out, despite people living in these long term care facilities being considered high risk and a top priority to vaccinate.

“I know it’s frustrating and maddening. However, it will get better as this state gets more vaccine and more providers giving it out,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.

CVS and Walgreens are responsible for many of the vaccines in these facilities. CVS says they’re in the process of administering second doses and are on schedule to meet program parameters in North Carolina. Walgreens says the same.

CVS plans to complete second doses by the end of February while Walgreens expects to complete first doses around that same time.

However those with loved ones in long term care facilities still waiting for vaccine don’t want them waiting much longer.

Walgreens and CVS plan to make the vaccine available in their stores soon to help with faster distribution, but it’s unclear when that will start.