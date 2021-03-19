Some NC regions with steepest drops in COVID-19 hospital numbers also have higher vaccination rates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some of the state’s multi-county regions with the largest drops in hospitalized COVID-19 patients also include counties that rank among the best performing in vaccinations, a CBS17.com data analysis found.

While it’s still way too early to establish a definitive link, the data could begin to indicate a potential correlation between higher vaccination rates in an area and more rapid reductions in the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals there.

“I think it would be very reasonable to make those connections,” said Dr. Lisa Pickett, a trauma surgeon at Duke University Hospital.

Overall, the state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 970 COVID patients in hospitals across the state — a decline of 75 percent from the January peak.

“If we take it to a more granular level, though, and look by region, there are differences,” said Dr. Pia MacDonald of RTI International.

The most detailed data provided by DHHS breaks those hospital numbers down into eight regions, or healthcare preparedness coalitions.

Source: NCDHHS COVID-19 data dashboard.

Five of those regions have had drops of at least 75 percent, with the biggest declines coming in the western mountains (83 percent), the Charlotte area (81 percent), the Triad (80 percent) and the coastal plain (75 percent).

Of the 21 counties that have at least partially vaccinated the highest percentage of their eligible populations — those 18 and older — 14 are in the 28-county coastal plain region, including each of the top five.

The average rank of those counties in that measure is 29th — the best of the eight regions.

The mid-Carolina region has three of the top 12 counties with partial vaccinations, including heavily populated Orange and Moore counties, and an average rank of 45th that is third-best among the regions.

At the other extreme, four of the seven counties primarily in the southeast region rank 72nd or lower in its partial vaccination rate of its eligible population. While the hospital numbers have declined there as well, but the 67 percent drop is the second smallest among the regions.

“There are differences, and they show room for improvement,” MacDonald said.

The biggest exception is in the healthcare preparedness coalition anchored by Duke, and it includes Durham and Robeson counties along with four others along the Virginia border.

Its decline of 47 percent from its January peak is the smallest of the eight regions, despite an average vaccination ranking of 41st among its counties that is the second best.

Durham County has partially vaccinated nearly 30 percent of its eligible population with nearly 20 percent fully vaccinated — both measures that rank in top 20 among the state’s 100 counties. Four of the five counties in the region rank in the upper half in partial vaccinations.

Pickett says one explanation is that Duke University Hospital continues to be a referral hospital, meaning other facilities refer their sickest patients there and often have longer stays.

“Those very, very sick people stay a really long time, weeks to months,” Pickett said. “And so we’re going to see that number come down slowly, even though our communities are doing a wonderful job with vaccination.”