Some NC restaurants say customers are not complying with the mask mandate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is a bad sign as coronavirus cases continue to climb in North Carolina.

Some Greensboro business owners say they’re concerned with the lack of compliance from some customers when it comes to masking up and social distancing.

“We have it clearly posted on the chalkboard out front and on the doors as you’re coming in,” said Kris Fuller, owner of Crafted the Art of the Taco in downtown Greensboro.

There are several reminders to wear a mask, even before people walk in the door.

“Most people were coming in still without it, and were walking by guests on our patio area,” she said. “We then had to move the host stand at the patio area so that as you enter the building, we’re able to stop you right away and say, ‘Hey, put your mask on.'”

Fuller said it was a necessary change.

“What we can’t avoid is you walking by customers who are seated at a table without a mask,” she said.

She is hoping that others realize wearing masks is not just for their safety, but for the safety of other customers and the staff.

Fuller wants everyone to feel comfortable to come out to eat again.

“We know no one enjoys wearing a mask. But coming from the people who wear it for an eight-hour shift, we’re just asking you to wear it for the 30 seconds it takes to get to the table,” she said.

Other restaurants are taking a different approach.

After a couple of weeks with dine-in services, the Lindley Park Filling Station has closed their dining rooms again.

“People are not wearing masks 100 percent of the time,” General Manager Justin Garnier said. “We had to do what we felt was best for ourselves and our employees’ safety, just with the cases on the rise.”

They’re reverting to takeout orders for the foreseeable future to keep everyone safe.

“We’re all just kind of guessing and hoping we’re doing the right thing,” he said. “We’re erring on the side of caution.”

But some restaurants have had no problems with compliance.

“Hey, this is what it is. Just put it on and come on in,” said Nino Giaimo, the owner of Gia.

That’s the quick reminder he gives some customers if they don’t have a face covering on.

Giaimo said most people are understanding and realize this mandate is for the greater good.

“When you’re dining, it’s a minimal amount of time you’re having it on,” he said. “We understand you have to eat, you’re at a table. But it’s for the benefit of all of us.”