Some NC school districts step up efforts to create more diversity among teachers

DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) — Some school districts are stepping up their efforts to recruit a more diverse pool of educators.

Governor Roy Cooper created a task force to look into teacher diversity. The task force discovered that while 52 percent of students in the 2018-19 school year were considered minorities, only 21 percent of teachers fit that category. School administrators in Durham and Chapel Hill-Carrboro say they’re looking to narrow that gap.

“There’s nothing that quite describes the face of a child that sees someone who looks like them in a position that they’re looking up toward,” said Dr. Alvera Lesane, assistant superintendent with Durham Public Schools.

Durham received a federal grant to work with UNC to recruit more teachers of color. The district says it’s also seeking a grant for a joint proposal with Student U and Duke University to prepare its current students of color to come back as teachers.

“We would identify these students, help them with their education and in return, them coming to serve us in Durham Public Schools,” Lesane said.

Chapel Hill said the pandemic allowed them to participate in more virtual college recruiting events. As a result, they’re reaching out to even more colleges nationwide with high minority populations.

“Diversifying your workforce is not a checkbox item. It’s continual, it’s intentional and it’s ongoing so that work will never be done,” says Sherri Morris, talent acquisition director for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.

Both districts say they’re also expanding their working relationships with HBCUs.