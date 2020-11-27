Some NC tree vendors warn of Christmas tree shortage

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – People are turning their attention to the next holiday — Christmas. But you should be aware of a very important crop this season.

The owner of The Market at Cedar Point said she’s felt the tree shortage for the last three years. But she says this season, it’s the worst she’s seen.

“This year, it’s just more prominent,” said Mary Miller, owner of The Market at Cedar Point. “We are known for having very large trees and we usually get around 500 trees.”

That hasn’t been the case for Miller for the past few seasons.

“Starting about three years ago, we started getting a decrease in trees,” she said. “We went from 500 to 400 to 350 to 300 to this year, we are down to 200 trees and we didn’t get any of the large trees that we normally get.”

Miller isn’t the only one with the problem. It’s a nationwide shortage.

“People think I’m exaggerating, but there truly is,” she said. “Because of the shortage and because we had to go with a different farmer, our prices actually went up this year.”

Miller’s advice to people planning to buy a tree this year? Come early. She expects her trees to be sold out by the end of next week.

Miller and her husband run Hannah’s Hopes, an organization dedicated to their daughter who died. Normally, the money they raise goes to funding extra-curricular activities. This year, there are no extra-curriculars due to COVID-19.

Instead, this year’s money will go to helping local children at Christmas time. A portion of money from all tree sales will go to funding this mission.

