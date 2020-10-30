Some NC voters say they support November 12 absentee deadline

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Several Guilford County voters said Thursday they support the Supreme Court decision allowing absentee ballots in North Carolina to be received and counted up to nine days after Election Day.

“I think it’s great for them to have a couple of days, you never know if something is going to take a day in our mail or three,” said voter Lynn Turnage.

Turnage turned her absentee ballot directly over to elections officials out of an abundance of caution.

“I’m anxious about every vote counting, and I didn’t want to take a chance,” she explained.

Absentee ballots will still need to be postmarked on November 3, but in case of mail delays, they will be counted if received by November 12.

“We’re used to those last-minute changes, so we were prepared for this, we were prepared for changes, we just know it’s part of the business,” said Melissa Johnson, director of the Randolph County Board of Elections.

Johnson explained that officials have been holding meetings to count or tabulate ballots ahead of time using a machine.

At Randolph County’s first meeting, they tabulated 1,700.

“It took us about five hours to do that, do you won’t have enough time on election night to do all that,” she said.

When asked if the extension means a delay for election results, Johnson said she anticipates many ballots to be returned on time.

“That’s just a prediction, but I think it will be a smaller number that comes in late, it may affect some of the more local races, but probably not the state or federal races,” she said.