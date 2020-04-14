Some North Carolinians will start receiving coronavirus stimulus checks this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Department of Treasury has begun to process one-time direct payments for Americans amid the coronavirus and some North Carolinians could receive their check soon.

The payment of $1,200 per single tax filer or $2,400 per joint filers are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to Sen. Thom Tillis’ office, some will start receiving their payment as early as this week through direct deposit if your account information is already on file with the IRS.

If you don’t have direct deposit set up with the IRS, you will receive your payment in the form of a check, which the IRS will start sending out next month.

Additionally, anyone who receives a Social Security check will receive their payment consistent with how they already receive their social security check through direct deposit or a check in the mail.

If you do not usually file a tax return, please visit the IRS online portal in order to submit your direct deposit information.