Some optimistic as CDC updates domestic travel guidelines for those with full COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — By plane, train or car, travel is slowly getting back to normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC announced Friday that those fully vaccinated will soon be able to travel within the United States without the need for a COVID-19 test or self-quarantine period. Those who are vaccinated will still need to wear a face mask and social distance.

It’s welcome news for local travelers who are fully vaccinated, like Rich Warren an avid traveler with family in New York.

“We’re flying up to New York in May so we’re thrilled. We already booked a cruise for next March. I’m sure things will be more normal then, but maybe we’ll book something sooner — we’ll see,” said Warren of Wilmington.

Nikki Taylor is planning a trip to Boston to see family after a year apart.

“I think that’s another step to all of our freedom, to be able to live again and feel safe about it,” said Taylor, a Carolina Beach resident.

Management at the Residence Inn in downtown Raleigh said they’re optimistic that this kind of news will lead to more travel and therefore more business. They’re beginning to increase staff in anticipation of improved conditions.

However, the CDC director is reminding people to remain vigilant as they start making travel plans.

“I still continue to worry that with 80 percent of the population unvaccinated, that we have a lot of work to do to control this pandemic,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

For international travel, fully vaccinated people won’t need a COVID-19 test beforehand unless requested by their destination. Fully vaccinated people also won’t be required to self-quarantine when returning to the United States.