Some shopping malls in North Carolina expected to reopen on May 8

RALEIGH, N.C. — Several major shopping malls in North Carolina are expected to reopen on the same day Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order is scheduled to end.
Simon Property Group announced that it plans to reopen the SouthPark and Concord Mills malls and Charlotte Premium Outlets on May 8.
Simon is the largest mall operator in the U.S. Its other North Carolina property, Carolina Premium Outlets in Smithfield, is also set to open May 8.
The planned reopenings are based on “current state and/or local stay-at-home or closure orders, which are subject to change,” according to a statement on Simon’s website.
The mall operator said all employees will be required to wear masks and take hand-washing breaks. The malls will also limit entrances, hours and the number of people in the buildings. Chairs in dining areas will be removed, and drinking fountains and play areas will be closed.
Shoppers will be encouraged to wear masks or facial coverings while shopping, and to to frequently wash or sanitize their hands.
