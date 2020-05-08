Some sports, camps will be phased back in as North Carolina starts reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina will begin the first phase of reopening its economy on Friday. Day camps for kids will now be allowed to operate, as will some sports. Tennis and golf are the main sports that people will be allowed to play.

On Thursday, it was a busy afternoon at the Raleigh Racquet Club. The tennis facility was completely closed for about a month, according to employees.

“It was good and bad because I couldn’t really teach but could spend more time with the kids and at home,” said tennis instructor Max Desmaos.

At the moment, only the tennis courts for singles play, the hitting wall, and the ball machine are open for members.

“Just happy to be back on the court. Everybody’s super happy here as well,” Desmaos said.

Sports — like football, basketball, and soccer — are more difficult to play while social distancing.

State leaders said they’re in discussion with different baseball leagues to determine how it can be played in a safe way.

“I know everyone’s trying to protect the kids, the coaches, the families,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Part of Phase One for North Carolina allows kids’ summer camps to reopen with restrictions. For many camps, sports are a big component.

“We were supposed to have basketball camps coming up, volleyball camps coming up, our sports and STEM camps,” said Dennis Gaskins, general manager of Capital Sportsplex.

Gaskins said they typically have more than 100 kids of all ages at their facility each day during the summer. They closed down completely on March 11 and are waiting to reopen until Phase Two.

“Safety was the biggest determining factor of us waiting. I know we can start opening Friday, but we decided to wait until everything’s clean, all the procedures are in place,” Gaskins said.

“Everybody would have to have an individual ball (and) we’d have to sanitize regularly, so I think that just puts too big of a burden on our staff.”

They’re going to ease in with about a fifth of the attendees they normally would have.

“It’ll be good to get them back, get the campers back with our staff, and have some fun. That’s the most important thing: have a good safe fun within the facility,” Gaskins said.

The City of Raleigh said it is also assessing options right now before reopening summer day camps. A city spokesperson said summer camps get about 19,000 attendees a year. Several other local camps said they’re also currently reviewing their options.

“We are continuing to assess opening our pools and camps. We are using Gov. Cooper’s phased reopening as a guide, but also taking into consideration how we can best manage pools and still maintain small group sizes, social distancing guidelines, and other measures to keep patrons safe,” said a City of Raleigh spokesperson.

