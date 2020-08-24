Some ZIP codes near colleges showing rapid increases of COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some ZIP codes in North Carolina where the number of COVID-19 cases has increased the fastest are located near college campuses.

Modelers from the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University who publish projections about the spread of COVID-19 have been mapping how quickly the disease is spreading in each of the state’s roughly 1,100 ZIP codes.

VIEW THE NC-COVID.ORG MAP HERE

They calculate the number of new cases each day in each ZIP code and plot them on a color-coded map according to the 14-day average of new cases per 1,000 people, and the spots with the most rapid increases are colored red. There were 17 of those Monday.

While it’s not a “risk map,” it does illustrate how the numbers have changed over time.

The most recent update showed that several spots with rising case numbers are located near college campuses that welcomed students back to campus — some only briefly — in recent weeks.

That includes:

— The 27607 ZIP code in Raleigh that surrounds both the N.C. State main campus and Meredith. That area has shown an increase of 1.27 new cases per day per 1,000 people over the past two weeks.

— The 27514 and 27516 ZIP codes in Chapel Hill near the main UNC campus, both of which have experienced more than 1.9 new per capita cases per day.

— The 27215 ZIP code in Burlington, located due south of Elon University, has added 0.9 new cases per day per 1,000 people.

— And the 27408 ZIP code in Greensboro, directly north of the UNC Greensboro campus, has shown a per capita increase of 0.48 cases per day.

Rachel Woodul, a researcher at UNC who studies epidemic modeling, told CBS 17 News that a red ZIP code “would indicate to us that there is increased transmission of (the virus) in this ZIP code.”

But she says it’s not as simple to evaluate the effect the return of students have had on the spread of COVID-19 in those communities because cases are attributed to the ZIP code of residence — and not every student lists his college address as a permanent residence.

“So these cases may be attributed to the ZIP code where their parents live,” Woodul said. “Whether that’s good or bad is up to your interpretation of what good and bad is. It does make it harder for us to look at this trend map and really know how colleges are affecting the ZIP codes as the data is displayed on the map.”

Both UNC and N.C. State welcomed students back to campus, only to move classes online, with seven clusters emerging at UNC residence halls and three more at fraternity or sorority houses. UNC reported 58 more cases Monday, all students, bringing the total to 835 — 784 students, 51 employees — since February.

Eight fraternity or sorority houses at N.C. State have experienced clusters, defined by the state as at least five cases in a related area.