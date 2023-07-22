GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man with a gun walked into a Greensboro grocery store this week, triggering frantic calls to 911.

People at the Food Lion on South Holden Road are saying a prayer of thanks after a scary situation. Nobody was injured when an armed man went into the Greensboro grocery store Thursday afternoon.

People who were shopping in the area said they were grateful that there were no injuries.

For some, they said things like this can happen anywhere, and there is no cause for concern. Others are still having a hard time understanding why this has to happen at all.

“We need a police officer at Holden Road Food Lion. Somebody just tried to shoot up the store. Me and my granddaughter running,” said a caller to the 911 operator. “We are running. The lady opened the back door for us.”

Greensboro police say they responded to the Food Lion on Holden Road for an armed suspect around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Just before that, a 911 call came in from down the street.

“I need you to send officers. My nephew is suicidal, and he has locked himself in the house, and he has a gun, and he is threatening to hurt himself, and I need somebody out here, so we can get him some help,” a 911 caller said. “I am scared. He said he is going to kill us and then kill him.”

It’s unclear if the person they were worried about with a gun is the same person who went into the store.

“Generally at this store, we don’t have much problems … You really don’t even see people getting upset here,” said Delaney Bush, who says he has shopped at this store about three to four times a week for the past 15 years. “That is kind of shocking for this neighborhood.”

It caused some anxiety, but nothing changes. People still need to go to the grocery store.

“It is not going to deter me or anything, but I will keep my eyes open a little more, but I don’t think that is something that is going to be repetitive. I don’t think you are going to see this over and over again at this store,” Bush said.

There is no word yet on what charges the person faces.

We have put in several requests to Greensboro police about what led up to this and have not heard back.