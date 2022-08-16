RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.

State Education Lottery officials also said Tuesday that another ticket worth $100,000 in the drawing Monday night was sold in the Triad.

Those winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

The $1 million ticket was sold at an Ingles in Hayesville in Clay County, while the $100,000 ticket was purchased in Winston-Salem.

No one won the top jackpot in the drawing, so the prize will grow to $66 million as an annuity or $38.3 million cash Wednesday.