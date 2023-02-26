WADESBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina scored big in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials said someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a convenience store in Anson County won a $2 million prize.

They said the person won from a $3 Power Play ticket they bought at the Speedway on East Caswell St. in Wadesboro.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five balls to win a $1 million prize, which doubled because it was a Power Play ticket, according to a release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

Two other tickets — one in Delaware and one in Texas — also won the largest prize nationally in the drawing.

Lottery officials said the odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are one in 11.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Because no one won Saturday’s $120 million jackpot, it climbs to $131 million annuity, or $66.9 million in cash, for Monday’s drawing.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.